Quarantine norms changed again

Bengaluru

29 June 2020 01:14 IST

The State government has changed quarantine rules again making 14 days home quarantine compulsory for all returnees except those coming from Maharashtra. Earlier, the State had imposed 3-day institutional quarantine followed by 11 days home quarantine for those coming from Delhi and Tamil Nadu.

For those coming from Maharashtra, the 7-day institutional quarantine rule followed by 7-day home quarantine stays, stated that an order by N. Manjunath Prasad, Principal Secretary, Revenue Department (Disaster Management).

