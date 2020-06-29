Karnataka

Quarantine norms changed again

The State government has changed quarantine rules again making 14 days home quarantine compulsory for all returnees except those coming from Maharashtra. Earlier, the State had imposed 3-day institutional quarantine followed by 11 days home quarantine for those coming from Delhi and Tamil Nadu.

For those coming from Maharashtra, the 7-day institutional quarantine rule followed by 7-day home quarantine stays, stated that an order by N. Manjunath Prasad, Principal Secretary, Revenue Department (Disaster Management).

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 29, 2020 1:16:58 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/quarantine-norms-changed-again/article31941667.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY