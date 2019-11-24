‘Quality of governance important for accelerated growth of economy’

Quality of governance is of utmost importance for the Indian economy to get into an accelerated growth orbit, said D.V. Sadananda Gowda, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers.

Speaking at a the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) summit on ‘Rethinking Quality for New India’ here on Saturday, the Minister said the centre was doing everything possible to increase the pace of growth of the economy, while keeping social inclusion and strong governance as thrust areas.

“New India at 75, should be different. The government has a sharper focus on implementing flagship schemes that have already been launched. The government is also willing to accept growth proposals from trade bodies like the CII,” he said.

In his opening remarks, Vikram Kirloskar, president CII and Vice-Chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motors, said quality was beyond mere processes, and skill development was crucial to ensure and maintain quality. “Quality has to be looked at from a customer perspective. Our revenue is the sum of each customer’s experience and not overall number. Quality is all about sustained relationships. So the core focus should be on building trust. We have a lot to do in terms of improving relationships between governments, industry, and the society in general,” said Mr. Kirloskar.

Suresh Krishna, chairman, Sundaram Fasteners, was of the opinion that quality should begin from the top as senior managers have a weighty responsibility of creating quality awareness all across their people and enterprises. “A top down approach is required, then only employees can be motivated to learn and deliver better quality on their own. Upskilling-driven quality enhancement is a must, else robots will take away a lot of our current jobs,” he warned. It was time that the country looked at quality totality and move up quick to trigger fresh waves of growth. “We all started with this small ‘q’, it basically stood for product quality, then came customer quality, and today we are talking about a big ‘Q’ indicating quality of people at all levels, quality of all services, quality of products, quality of relationships and quality at a holistic level. It’s time India leapfrogged in quality initiatives,” he urged.

R. Mukundan, executive director, TATA Sons, emphasised on the corelation between technology and quality. “Quality is not a destination, it’s a movement or a constant journey,” he said.