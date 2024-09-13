Quality education must for students from varied backgrounds, says Vice-Chancellor

Azim Premji University organised a symposium and workshop on free digital translations repository at Sangolli Rayanna College in Belagavi on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vice-Chancellor, Rani Channamma University, C.M. Thyagaraja inaugurated Anuvada Sampada symposium and workshop.

Prof. Thyagaraja and other resource persons spoke on the availability of Quality Educational Resources in Indian Languages ​​- Challenges and Opportunities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prof. Thyagaraja said that translation is the only way to see that the deprived classes get access to knowledge and information in various walks of life.

“The need for knowledge application, social-oriented quality education is very important for us. Students should get valuable education. Our responsibility is to enrich lives through enlightened education. A humane society should be built with the dream of development by providing quality education to students from different social backgrounds,” he said.

Principal of Sangolli Rayanna College M.G. Hegde said that “translation is the wealth we have in the true sense of the word.”

“Translation is fundamental to the intellectual development of a country. It is never a burden, but an asset. However, it has to be used extensively and properly,” he said.

S.V. Manjunath of Azim Premji University, M.C. Erriswamy of Rani Channamma University and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.