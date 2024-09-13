GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Quality education must for students from varied backgrounds, says Vice-Chancellor

Azim Premji University organises symposium on translation in Belagavi

Published - September 13, 2024 06:44 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Vice-Chancellor, Rani Channamma University, C M Thyagaraja speaking at Anuvada Sampada symposium organised by Azim Premji University in Belagavi on Thursday.

Vice-Chancellor, Rani Channamma University, C M Thyagaraja speaking at Anuvada Sampada symposium organised by Azim Premji University in Belagavi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Azim Premji University organised a symposium and workshop on free digital translations repository at Sangolli Rayanna College in Belagavi on Thursday.

Vice-Chancellor, Rani Channamma University, C.M. Thyagaraja inaugurated Anuvada Sampada symposium and workshop.

Prof. Thyagaraja and other resource persons spoke on the availability of Quality Educational Resources in Indian Languages ​​- Challenges and Opportunities.

Prof. Thyagaraja said that translation is the only way to see that the deprived classes get access to knowledge and information in various walks of life.

“The need for knowledge application, social-oriented quality education is very important for us. Students should get valuable education. Our responsibility is to enrich lives through enlightened education. A humane society should be built with the dream of development by providing quality education to students from different social backgrounds,” he said.

Principal of Sangolli Rayanna College M.G. Hegde said that “translation is the wealth we have in the true sense of the word.”

“Translation is fundamental to the intellectual development of a country. It is never a burden, but an asset. However, it has to be used extensively and properly,” he said.

S.V. Manjunath of Azim Premji University, M.C. Erriswamy of Rani Channamma University and others were present.

Published - September 13, 2024 06:44 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.