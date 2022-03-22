‘’Qualities I gained in India are life-changing’’, says Afghan student

Sayed Qudrat Hashimy from Afghanistan with his medals during the 102nd convocation of the University of Mysore, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Having topped the scroll of honours on completing the 5-year- LLB course from JSS Law College 5 years ago, this student from Afghanistan has done it again.

For, he completed his post-graduation in law (LLM) from the University of Mysore and walked away with two gold medals and three cash prizes during the convocation held here on Tuesday.

Meet Sayed Qudrat Hashimy whose education was funded by Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and he made the best use of it. Expressing his gratitude to the ICCR, Hashimy says education is the key to liberation and development and it is this sentiment which is propelling him to continue with higher studies.

He now wishes to enroll for PhD and study international humanitarian law, focusing in particular as to how to make sense of so many refugees who are unable to find a ‘’home’’. “I am extremely keen on questioning the process and procedure adopted by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees in its mandate for refugee determination. My strong foundation in general legal studies in India has equipped me to further specialise in the field of human rights, conflicts and humanitarian laws.”

He strongly believes that the fruits of his education and engagement with important questions should benefit his compatriots in Afghanistan and towards this end the time spent in India was crucial.

Steeped in history of the region and aware of the conflicts and strife that is troubling his country Mr. Hashimy said both India and Afghanistan have a unique relationship and lot of Afghans see India as a natural destination for education, health etc.

‘India helped in capacity building of Afghans for governance, community development and infrastructure and the qualities I gained in India with the help of ICCR – education, tolerance, kindness etc - are life changing. I hold up my hands with immense respect to ICCR and people of India for their unconditional support’’, said Mr. Hashimy.