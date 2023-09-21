HamberMenu
Qualifying percentile lowered: KEA enables registration portal for PGNEET

September 21, 2023 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has enabled the online registration portal for PGNEET to facilitate candidates seeking admission for postgraduate medical courses.

S. Ramya, Executive Director of KEA, stated in a press release on Thursday that this has been facilitated in view of the lowering of the qualifying criteria for PG courses (Medical) to zero across all categories by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the release, PG medical candidates including in-service who are eligible due to lowering of qualifying percentile can register, submit the application online and pay the fees from 10 a.m. on September 22 to 24 to become eligible to participate in the second round seat allotment for the available PG medical seats along with other eligible candidates.

The PG medical candidates who were eligible earlier but did not register can also register and complete the application process. The academic eligibility criteria as laid down in PGNEET, information bulletin and other conditions are hosted on the KEA website for the information of the candidates.

The newly registered PG medical candidates need to appear on September 25 and 26 for verification and deposition of original documents at KEA, Bengaluru to become eligible for seat allotment.

