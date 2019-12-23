Quake: no need to panic, says IGP

Some parts of Maharashtra in Satara district suffered an earthquake measuring 2 on the Richter scale. News of the earthquake led to discussion on social media saying that it could affect the water flow into Krishna river.
The earthquake was recorded near the Koyna Dam and the security of the dam was being discussed too.
But Inspector General of Police Raghavendra Suhas said that there was no need to panic. “I have spoken to the authorities in Maharashtra. They have confirmed that there is no release of extra water from the dam,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.