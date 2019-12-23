Quake: no need to panic, says IGP

Some parts of Maharashtra in Satara district suffered an earthquake measuring 2 on the Richter scale. News of the earthquake led to discussion on social media saying that it could affect the water flow into Krishna river.

The earthquake was recorded near the Koyna Dam and the security of the dam was being discussed too.

But Inspector General of Police Raghavendra Suhas said that there was no need to panic. “I have spoken to the authorities in Maharashtra. They have confirmed that there is no release of extra water from the dam,” he said.