Quack arrested, clinic closed down in Belagavi

Published - June 27, 2024 09:30 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Health Department officials arrested a quack and closed down his clinic in Bhadkal Galli in Belagavi on Thursday.

Umesh Acharya, who was providing treatment at Shiva Clinic, was arrested. The illegal clinic was being run in the same place for decades, officials said.

There is also a big hospital nearby. It is also suspected to be unauthorized and now, a notice has been issued to the authorities concerned, said a release from District Health and Family Welfare Officer Mahesh Koni.

Shiva Clinic did not have any permission. Those acting as doctor and staff there did not have any formal training. They have neither certificates nor any provided facilities for patients.

Patients have been earlier admitted in the clinic. There are records of them providing treating to many problems, including hair fall, nervous weakness, beauty enhancement. The quack also dispensed with different types of medicine, pills and powders to patients, the District Health Officer said.

On Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil, who is also the chairman of the District KPME Registration and Grievance Redressal Authority, issued an order sentencing a quack of Kerur in Chikkodi taluk to a one-week jail term and imposing a fine of ₹1 lakh on him.

Riaz Mulla was the convicted quack. The Chikkodi Taluk Health Officer raided his clinic on March 23. Allopathic medicine were seized. A report was submitted to the District KPME Registration and Grievance Redressal Authority saying that Mulla was providing treatment without a medical degree and registration. The accused confessed to the charge, officers said.

