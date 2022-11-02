QR Code ticket facility introduced in Mysuru City Railway station

Train passengers can now purchase unreserved tickets at Mysuru City Railway station by scanning the QR code through the UTS app. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Now, train passengers travelling from Mysuru can purchase unreserved tickets to their destination by scanning the QR code displayed in the City Railway station through the Unreserved Ticketing System or UTS app.

Though the UTS app, which was introduced by the Railways in 2017, had enabled train passengers to purchase unreserved tickets to their respective destination before arriving at the railway station, the QR code facility will help the travellers purchase tickets at the railway station through the UTS app without standing in the queues.

Sources in the Mysuru Division Railways said the UTS app restricted travellers from purchasing the tickets after reaching the railway station due to security issues. “It is possible to purchase the tickets from the UTS app only before entering the railway station. Now, the QR code facility will help the travellers overcome the restriction. They will have to scan the QR code displayed in the station through the UTS app, select the destination, pay the fare and get the ticket, which can be shown to the Travelling Ticket (TT) examiner on the mobile phone app”, the source said.

In the first phase, about 30 stations across Mysuru Railway Division will have the QR code facility. In the next two weeks, all the 78 stations in the Division will have the QR code facility. Each QR code will be unique to the station, the sources added.

The UTS app had turned out to be a convenient facility for train passengers. Many passengers, who reach the station at the last minute, make a dash to the ticket counters to stand in the queues and purchase the tickets before rushing to the platforms to board the trains.

The UTS app had recorded a total of 91,987 registrations in Mysuru division ever since it was launched in 2017. The number of registrations had come down between 2020 and 2022 due to COVID-19 when train services were disrupted. When train services resumed after COVID-19, only reserved trains were plying. When the train services were regularised to pre-COVID-19 level, the registrations began picking up and UTS app gained popularity.

The UTS app facilitated booking of not only unreserved tickets, but also platform and season tickets.

An average of 350 tickets are purchased through the UTS app every day across Mysuru division. While around 19,000 tickets were purchased through the app during September 2022 in the division, the number crossed 22,000 tickets during October 2022, the sources added.

The UTS app mobile application can be downloaded from Google Play Store for android phone users and apple iOS for I phone users. The passengers should download the app and register themselves on the same before they begin using it.

Passengers will get 3 per cent bonus on recharge of their rail wallet. The minimum recharge amount is ₹100 and the maximum wallet balance in ₹10,000. Passengers can recharge R-wallets in multiples of ₹100, sources in the railways added.