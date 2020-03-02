QR code ticket facility at 60 railway stations

The South Western Railway (SWR) has introduced QR code ticket facility in 60 more stations. In 2018, it had introduced the system in 13 stations in Bengaluru.

“Passengers are required to download the UTS app on their mobile phones and complete the 'registration' and 'login' process. After successfully creating an account, passenger can book a ticket by specifying the source and the destination and book a ticket. The application will generate a QR code of booked ticket which will be used at railway station to scan the ticket QR code. The newly introduced system would improve on the speed of buying tickets and minimize the transaction time while purchasing tickets," states a release from the SWR.

In Bengaluru zone, QR code ticket facility at KSR Bengaluru, Yeshwanthpur, Whitefield, Hebbal, Kengeri, Cantonment and others.