QR code-based train ticketing system launched in 81 stations in Karnataka by SWR

Published - August 26, 2024 04:09 pm IST - MYSURU

25 Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs) installed at 12 locations, enabling passengers to purchase unreserved journey tickets and platform tickets with ease

The Hindu Bureau

The QR code-based ticketing system enables passengers to purchase General Class tickets and platform tickets. | Photo Credit: M A Sriram

The Mysuru division of South Western Railway has unveiled a cutting edge QR code-based ticketing system, revolutionising the way passengers purchase General Class tickets and platform tickets. This innovative facility is now available at 94 Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) counters across 81 stations, offering a seamless and convenient experience.

By leveraging the QR code system, passengers can effortlessly make payments using their mobile wallets or UPI-enabled bank accounts, thereby eliminating the need for exact denomination. Furthermore, 25 Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs) have been strategically installed at 12 locations, enabling passengers to purchase unreserved journey tickets and platform tickets with ease.

In a bid to enhance the ticket booking experience, the QR code scan facility is being piloted for Passenger Reservation System (PRS) ticket booking at four stations. This allows passengers to make payments via UPI apps and receive tickets after payment confirmation, streamlining the process.

This pioneering initiative is part of the Ministry of Railways’ concerted efforts to augment passenger facilities and promote digital transactions. The QR code payment facility is available across all divisional shops, food plazas, pay-and-use toilets, and parking lots, mitigating the need for loose change and rendering transactions more convenient.

Divisional Railway Manager Shilpi Agarwal underscored the division’s unwavering commitment to harnessing technology to elevate passenger experience, with the QR code facility being a significant milestone in this endeavour.

