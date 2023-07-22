HamberMenu
QR code based feedback helps to nail corrupt constable

July 22, 2023 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A police constable attached to Parappana Agrahara station was suspended for allegedly accepting ₹500 from a private firm employee for clearing his passport application .

The incident came to light when the applicant scanned the QR code based feedback and gave an honest reply to the questionairre .

DCP, South East, C.K. Baba, who reviewed the feedback form, conducted an inquiry and suspended the accused Shivakumar pending inquiry .

He is among over five police personnel who have faced strict action - from getting show-cause notice to suspension - in the South East division for not following the guidelines while attending to visitors at the station.

After the inception of QR code based feedback system launched by the south east division, there was a drastic change in the behaviour of police personnel towards the people visiting the station, a senior police officer monitoring the development, said .

As a result, many police personnel got the “ pink slip “ while others who have got the best ratings have been rewarded.

“The QR code-based system also had an impact on the police station in many ways. Many police stations which used to get four to five complaints on a daily basis are now getting 15 complaints on average,” Mr. Baba said. This is because the police are registering the complaints irrespective of their nature fearing reprimands as the staff at the station feel that any person could be a decoy .

The QR code based feedback is getting good response as this has been implemented in Hubballi , Belagavi and will now be implemented in Mysuru, the police added.

