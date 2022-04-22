QR code based display cards must for autorickshaws

April 22, 2022 19:19 IST

The City Traffic Police on Friday distributed QR code-based display cards for autorickhaws plying in the city to enhance security for both passengers and drivers.

Commissioner of Police Chandragupta launched the distribution of the display cards which have to be procured by the autorickshaw owners or drivers before May 31 and its display is compulsory with effect from June 1, 2022. Autorickshaws found to be operating without the card will be prosecuted, according to the authorities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement