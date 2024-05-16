Pyaas Foundation takes up Gajapati village tank for rejuvenation

Pyaas Foundation has taken up rejuvenation of a tank in Gajapati village of Belagavi taluk with the bhoomi puja being performed there on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Located at a distance of 28 km from Belagavi city, the village has a population of 2,600 and 500 head of cattle.

As silt accumulation has reduced the depth of the existing tank, it is unable to hold more water and consequently, dries up during the summer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pyaas Foundation is now rejuvenating the tank spread over 6.4 acres by increasing the depth of the lake by 6 ft and fortifying the tank bund.

The foundation plans to complete the work by the first week of June.

CSR partners of Pyaas Foundation in this project through Jinabakul Forge Ltd. Kiran Jinagouda and Balchandra Badan, secretary of Team Pyaas Preeti Kore, Avadhoot Samant, Satish Lad, Rohan, Laxmikant, Abhimanyu and others were present during the bhoomi puja.

The project aims at harvesting the entire rainwater in the region.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.