PYAAS Foundation takes up construction of lake in Belagavi

March 08, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Belagavi

Belagavi-based NGO PYAAS Foundation is taking up the construction of an artificial lake near the Dhobi Ghat inside the Military Camp area in the city. The rainwater harvesting structure will be filled by rainwater run-off.

“This is probably the first time in over half a century that there is an attempt to build a new lake in the city. Apart from providing fresh surface water to residents, it will increase groundwater levels. We are naturally excited,” foundation president Madhav Prabhu said.

Sneham Taping Solutions is providing CSR funds for the project, said foundation secretary Preeti Kore.

”The lake will be spread over an area of 3 acres and it will have a depth of around 15 feet. It aims to harvest most of the rainwater in camp region and enhance the groundwater levels. The lake will also be connected to the nala, a natural canal that flows near the lake. This source of water can lead to a significant rise in the water levels in the wells and borewells of the area,” she said.

Commandant of Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre Brigadier Joydip Mukherjee launched work on the lake on Friday.

Brigadier Mukherjee, who is the president of the Cantonment Board, said that the environment conservation project will help the residents of the camp area and the city.

Cantonment Board CEO Rajeev Kumar, CSR partners of the foundation Anish Metrani and Sunish Metrani, Satish Mannurkar, Chief Engineer of Cantonment Board Avadhoot Samant and Satish Lad, Suryakant Hindalgekar, Rohan and others were present.

