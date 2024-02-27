GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PYAAS Foundation hands over developed lake to Machche residents

Some villagers approached the foundation seeking rejuvenation of the waterbody after groundwater level in the village depleted

February 27, 2024 06:56 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Members of PYAAS Foundation and AKP Ferrocast with residents of Machche village during the handing over of the rejuvenated lake in Belagavi district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Belagavi-based charity PYAAS Foundation has completed the work of dredging and developing the lake at Machche village in the district.

The waterbody was formally handed over to the Minor Irrigation Department and residents of the village recently.

The lake was rejuvenated by PYAAS Foundation with CSR contribution from AKP Ferrocast.

Some villagers had approached the foundation with a request to rejuvenate the lake as they were suffering from severe depletion of groundwater in the village.

The foundation took over the project with the help of Ram Bhandari, Parag Bhandari and Gautam Bhandari of AKP Ferrocast.

The four-acre lake was dug up to 20 ft, all the silt was removed and the banks were compressed. The project was completed with a CSR funding of around ₹17 lakh.

Officers of the Irrigation Department, under instructions from MLA Abhay Patil, built the retaining walls, the reservoir and the ramps.

The rejuvenated lake is proving to be a boon to the village as it is not only impounding water but also increasing groundwater levels in surrounding areas. Some farmers are growing vegetables in the command area.

Chairman and Managing Director of AKP Ferrocast Ram Bhandari handed over the documents to M.S. Malagi of the Minor Irrigation Department.

Madhav Prabhu of the foundation thanked AKP Ferrocast for its support and also the villagers.

Project coordinator Avadhoot Samant, villagers, members of the foundation and AKP Ferrocast were present.

