PWD suffers loss of ₹754 cr. as rains damage roads, bridges

Heavy rains that have lashed the State in May and July this year have caused damage to 141 km of State highways and 924 km of district roads, besides hundreds of bridges, resulting in losses to the tune of ₹754 crore for the Public Works Department.

Disclosing this at a press conference in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Public Works Minister C.C. Patil said the heavy rains had also resulted in damage to 357 minor bridges and culverts.

The Minister pointed out that the State had received cumulative rainfall of 350 mm till July 11 this year as against 250 mm during the corresponding period previous year. Such an increase of 100 mm in rainfall was the reason for the damages to public infrastructure, he noted. The repairs of damaged roads and bridges would be taken up by utilising ₹200 crore sanctioned already.

All the officers of the PWD had been instructed to stay put in their work headquarters and not to take leave for now to ensure that repair works are not affected, he said.

Referring to the rain induced problems in ghat areas of the State, the Minister said already the department had completed repair works in 63 areas that had witnessed landslips along national highways in various ghats.

In addition to this, works such as construction of protection walls were going on in six areas in Shiradi and Charmadi Ghat areas with the help of ₹53 crore sanctioned by the Union government, he said.

Alternative route

To provide for repair of a stretch due to landslip near Donigal in Shiradi Ghat, the Public Works Department has decided to provide an alternative route to those traveling from Mangaluru to Bengaluru, while the travelers from Bengaluru to Mangaluru will continue to use the Shiradi Ghat road that will now become one-way.

Those coming to Bengaluru from Mangaluru would have to take Kappalli-Kesaganahalli road near Donigal, which would now be widened. Repair works would be completed within a week.