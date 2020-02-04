Staff laxity sees PWD Secretary almost get arrested

The callous response of the lower staff in the Public Works Department (PWD) towards a series of directions issued by the Kalaburagi Bench of the High Court almost put a PWD Secretary in trouble last week, with the court issuing a non-bailable arrest warrant against him. This led to PWD Secretary B. Guruprasad rushing to the High Court to tender an apology.

“Despite the court asking for a file at least three times, the lower staff ignored it. It was also not brought to the notice of the higher-ups, thus resulting in a serious situation against the Secretary,” a PWD source told The Hindu.

The matter pertained to the transfer of a junior engineer, who questioned it in the court. The High Court asked for original records of the transfer file from the department. When the file was not produced, the court issued summons. When the department did not respond to the summons, the court issued a bailable warrant. When this was also not taken seriously, it issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against the PWD Secretary and asked the Kalaburagi Police Commissioner to produce him in court.

According to sources, when the Kalaburagi police arrived at the Vidhana Soudha to take Mr. Guruprasad to court, the lower officials maintained that he was not available. Incidentally, Mr. Guruprasad was at a Kannada Development Authority meeting convened by the Chief Secretary at the Vidhana Soudha. “The court was upset at its orders not being followed,” the source said.

Mr. Guruprasad, while acknowledging the turn of events, refused to elaborate on the matter. It is now learnt that two officers, including one of Undersecretary rank, have been relieved and show-cause notices issued to four more for failing to bring the court matter to the notice of the higher-ups and for ignoring the HC orders. A report on the action taken has been submitted to the court, sources said.

Nodal officer to monitor court cases

On directions from the Kalaburagi Bench of the High Court, the State can have a nodal officer to monitor court cases various departments will be party to.

Based on directions from the court, Public Works Department Secretary B. Guruprasad has written a letter to the Law Secretary and the Advocate General to appoint a nodal officer to monitor cases in lower courts, administrative tribunal, and the High Court. “Many times, old cases come up or we are given only the petition number of the case. They require some study before we go to court. A nodal officer could help in monitoring the progress in the case and [can] also bring the developments to the notice of the officers concerned,” a source said.