PWD plans to cut down 95 trees

28 December 2021 22:59 IST

It is for widening the 219-km Rabakavi-Jamboti highway

The Department of Public Works has issued a notice for cutting down 95 trees on the Belagavi-Jamboti highway for road widening, according to a press release.

The 219-km highway from Rabakavi to Jamboti village has 95 trees that need to be cut down to widen the road.

Members of the public who have any objections to this proposal should file them with the appropriate authority in the district administration.

