Karnataka

PWD frames rules for constructing buildings on roadside

Special Correspondent Bengaluru August 03, 2022 20:22 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 20:22 IST

The Public Works Department of the State has come out with guidelines for preventing construction of illegal buildings near State highways, district major roads, and other roads, and for providing sufficient space for widening of roads and smooth movement of vehicles.

Distances specified

As per the new guidelines, on the State highways, developers have to construct buildings or shopping complexes from a distance of 40 meters from the middle of the highway road. Similarly, in major district roads, developers have to construct buildings from a distance of 25 meters from the middle of the road.

In the city corporation limits, buildings would be allowed to be constructed from a distance of 12 meters from the road and it would be six meters in urban local bodies such as city municipal councils, town panchayats, and gram panchayats, according to guidelines issued by the PWD.

PWD Minister C.C. Patil has instructed engineers to implement rules in a strict manner to ensure adequate space on both sides of the road to ensure smooth movement of vehicles and reduce number of accidents.

