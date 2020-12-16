PWD conducts survey to build new steps to Chamundi Hills from Uttanahalli

The existing stone steps at Chamundi Hills, built during the days of the Maharajas, are now in ruins, covered by shrubs and vegetation.

The steps will begin from the village and go on till Veera Madakari Nayaka Beedi atop the hill

Devotees and fitness enthusiasts who climb Chamundi Hills via the steps that start from the foothills near Suttur Mutt may soon have another option – the renovated stairway from Uttanahalli.

Based on a proposal from Chamundeshwari Temple that comes under the Muzrai Department, the Public Works Department (PWD) has carried out a survey to rebuild the steps from Uttanahalli village situated on the southeastern side of the hill till Veera Madakari Nayaka Beedi atop.

The existing stone steps built during the days of the Maharajas are now in ruins, covered by shrubs and vegetation, making it difficult for people to use.

The PWD, after carrying out a survey earlier this month, submitted an estimate of ₹99.5 lakh for laying a total of 1,034 steps from the foothills near Uttanahalli to the hill-top - a distance of around 625 metres. The work can be taken up after Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri approves the estimate and permits invitation of tenders.

Since the work is to be carried out along the slopes of the hill, where the construction material is to be transported through manual labour, it would require about four to five months to complete, PWD Engineer N. Raghu told The Hindu. There will be no need for any additional land acquisition for the purpose, he said.

Unlike the steps from the northern side of the Chamundi Hills, which are uneven in height, width and depth, making the task of climbing difficult for the elderly, Mr. Raghu said the proposed steps from Uttanahalli will have a uniform height of 6 inches, width of 10 feet and depth of 18 inches.

The stairway will have railings on both sides, lights for illumination at night. The steps will give devotees visiting the hills by steps the option to visit the Jwalamukhi Tripura Sundari Temple at Uttanahalli by alighting from the steps. Also, fitness enthusiasts, who crowd the steps on weekends and holidays, will get an alternative route, Mr. Raghu added.

Adventure sports enthusiast D.S.D. Solanki, who conducts treks for students, youth and others, questioned the need for a second stairway. The proposed stairway will likely disturb the leopard habitat, besides destroying vegetation on the slopes. Instead of building this, the authorities should take steps to clear the garbage dumped along the steps that are proposed to be renovated. Whenever adventure enthusiasts climb the hill from Uttanahalli side or not, they encounter not only heaps of garbage near the hill-top, but also leaking sewage lines, he said.