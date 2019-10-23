PWD begins repair of Chamundi Hill road damaged by landslip

The Public Works Department (PWD) in Mysuru has begun work on repairing the portion of Chamundi Hill road that had collapsed with the retaining wall following incessant rainfall.

The landslip had occurred on the road leading to Nandi from the View Point and the police has barred vehicular traffic on the stretch since Tuesday.

The PWD officials, who visited the spot on Wednesday, sought the closure of the road for at least 15 days. “We will try to complete the work as early as possible, but we have asked the police to keep the road out of bounds for the public for the next 15 days to facilitate our work”, said Executive Engineer, PWD, Vinay Kumar.

The stretch of road between the View Point and Nandi is not part of the main thoroughfare leading to the summit of Chamundi Hills. Also, the stretch is not the only road leading to Nandi. “There are other roads on Chamundi Hills leading to Nandi. Closure of this road will not put Nandi out of bounds”, said a PWD official.

Permission for vehicles to ply on the stretch could be disastrous. For, any wrong move, particularly in the night, could send the vehicles tumbling down. About 6 to 7 metres of retaining wall along the stretch had fallen about 15 metres along with the earth beneath a portion of the road’s width.

The PWD officials are consulting soil experts to ensure that retaining wall they build is sufficiently strong. “We have to ensure a stable foundation for the retaining wall”, Mr. Vinay Kumar said.