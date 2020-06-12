Pvt. schools in four districts not to hike fees this year

The private school managements in Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajnagar and Kodagu districts have decided not to hike fees this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and welcomed the State government’s decision to ban live online classes for students up to Class 5.

The CBSE, ICSE and State Board Private School Managements’ Association (CISPMAM) on Friday said the schools in the four districts had opposed online teaching and taken a decision against imparting online education from LKG to Class 7 over the interruption caused in the reopening of schools.

The CISPMAM said in a statement here that the government should act against the schools that resort to online classes despite the ban.

Sudhakar S. Shetty, President, CISPMAM, said online classes for children were not wise as it may result in psychological stress among them. “It (online classes) may affect the children’s health in the long term besides causing stress to their eyes over continuous exposure to electronic gadgets like computers, laptops or smart phones. Over a period of time, the stress to eyes may cause vision problems as well,” he claimed.

‘Pivotal role’

Mr. Shetty said the private schools were playing a pivotal role in the school education system in the State with over 23 lakh children pursuing education in them as against 40 lakh children getting education in government schools.

“In a way, the private schools had lessened the pressure on the government. It has employed over 3 lakh people. Therefore, the government and the Minister for Primary and Secondary Education should take the private educational institutions into confidence and take decisions after consultations with them,” he suggested.