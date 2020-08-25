Pvt. hospitals warned against lapses ingiving treatment to COVID-19 patients

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa has warned private hospitals that action will be initiated against them if lapses were found in treating COVID-19 patients.
In a meeting he chaired in Shivamogga on Tuesday, the Minister said that there had been many complaints about the lack of care and attention for COVID-19 patients in private hospitals. Representatives of private hospitals were also present in the meeting.
Recently, a private hospital denied admission to a woman who was pregnant even after the District Health Officer insisted that she be admitted. Though she was admitted, the hospital put pressure on her to get discharged soon after delivery. The Minister took the representatives of that private hospital to task for their conduct. “This is not humanity. We will not tolerate such complaints hereafter,” he said.
Four private hospitals are offering treatment for COVID-19 patients in Shivamogga. These hospitals have reserved 50 % of their beds for cases referred by the district administration. Deputy Commissioner K.B. Shivakumar said that a team of doctors would be constituted to visit all hospitals every day and submit a report.
At present, 250 patients are treated at McGann Hospital. Private hospitals should also open isolation wards to treat such patients. “Admission of patients to McGann Hospital has come down in the last 10 days, while the number of patients in private hospitals is increasing. The hospitals have to depute psychiatrists and counsellors to interact with patients,” he said.
