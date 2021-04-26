Pvt. hospitals warned against creating artificial scarcity of beds

MYSURU

26 April 2021 03:45 IST

50% of the beds in private hospitals should be reserved as per government norms: DC

Private hospitals in the district were warned against creating an artificial scarcity of beds and cautioned about stringent action in cases found violating the directives.

At a meeting with representatives of private hospitals in the wake of the surge in COVID-19 cases, Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri said 50% of the beds in private hospitals should be reserved as per government norms to treat COVID-19 patients.

She said there should be an update on the availability of beds including oxygen beds and the same should be kept posted to nodal officers appointed by the district administration and also with Arogya Mitra.

Advertising

Advertising

Oxygen supply

The DC said the district administration was taking steps to ensure that there was no scarcity of oxygen in any of the hospitals and in case there was any perceived shortage, the same should be brought to the attention of the authorities.

Ms. Sindhuri said there should be no delay in treating COVID-19 patients and called for cooperation and coordination from the private hospitals to fight the pandemic.

Mysuru has a reputation for strong medicare and this should not sullied by the increase in COVID-19 deaths, she added.

Death audit

The DC also reiterated the imperatives of conducting a death audit on a daily basis. The meeting was attended by additional DC Manjunathswamy, District Health and Family Welfare Officer T. Amarnath and others.