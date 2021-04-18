Pvt. hospitals told to give test reports in two days

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Saturday instructed private hospitals to issue COVID-19 test reports within two days of taking samples.

Speaking at a COVID-19 management co-ordination meeting, he said some hospitals took a week to issue the reports. In such cases, the chances of spread of infection will be more.

Dr. Rajendra said hospitals should not turn away COVID-19 patients. They should not shift the patients at the last minute denying them treatment. If so, medical negligence case will be registered against such hospitals.

He said cases are on the rise in the district and there will be a spurt in another fortnight. Private hospitals should reserve 50% of their beds to treat COVID-19 patients.

He said the private hospitals should not charge more than ₹800 per COVID-19 test.

Chief Executive Officer of zilla panchayat Kumara said the rate of administering vaccination in private hospitals was very low. Hospitals should convince eligible patients to get the vaccine.