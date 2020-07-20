Pvt. hospitals offer 350 more beds for COVID-19 patients in Mysuru

MYSURU

20 July 2020 17:51 IST

Four task force teams constituted in four Assembly constituencies to arrest infection rate

Even as 3,500 more Rapid Antigen Kits had been sought for stepping up testing in Mysuru, more private hospitals are coming forward to join hands with the government, setting aside 350 beds for attending to COVID-19 patients. Two defunct private hospitals have also been taken over for the purpose and are being readied to function as COVID-19 hospitals in view of alarming rise in cases and deaths.

The MLAs of Krishnaraja, Chamaraja and Chamundeshwari Assembly constituencies have been tasked to control the surging new infection in their segments and also oversee preparedness for handling the patients keeping in view the daily spike. Narasimharaja constituency, which is under partial lockdown for breaking the chain of infections, will be led by Mysuru MP Pratap Simha with the sitting Congress MLA Tanveer Sait not keeping well. The four task force teams were constituted on Sunday and they have swung into action.

The authorities here had parleys with the private hospitals through Mysore Association of Hospitals, Nursing Homes and Diagnostic Centres – MAHAN – on keeping beds ready for the patients. Already, over 150 patients are being treated in some private hospitals and their numbers were expected to rise with cases crossing the 100-mark almost every day.

Mr. Simha on Monday confirmed that some private hospitals have offered 350 beds for COVID-19 care and more are expected to be added with a few others also agreeing to join the combat against the contagion, making all arrangements.

The MP visited Columbia Asia Hospital, Narayana Hrudayalaya and St. Joseph’s Hospital, which come under the Narasimharaja segment, and spoke to the authorities on the arrangements. “All three of them have set up fever clinics and COVID-19 care facilities,” he told reporters.

The week-long partial lockdown is in force in the constituency, which reported a big spike in cases and deaths. Currently, random screening and testing using Rapid Antigen Kits was underway by a dedicated team of health workers across several areas, including where more deaths had been reported.

Mr. Simha said the measures are being taken for the wellbeing of the people who need to support the Health Department and urged them to cooperate giving no heed to “false propaganda” on the efficacy of the tests, for controlling the infections and deaths. “The heads of all religions had expressed their support to the drive and we hope the people support the government,” he said, when asked about lack of cooperation and support from the residents of sealed areas.

In the last two days, 35 people have been tested positive during the random screening and testing in the constituency.