Pvt. hospitals limp back to normalcy as restrictions ease

Bengaluru

08 June 2020 23:07 IST

They were doing only 10% to 20% business during lockdown

Following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, private hospital managements are now limping back to normalcy. Many who were postponing non-emergency surgeries and treatments are now scheduling them. Over the last week, private hospitals are seeing around 50% admissions compared to pre-COVID-19 times.

However, specialists are still avoiding surgeries and procedures that do not need to be done immediately. Orthopaedic, ENT, and ophthalmologic cases are being delayed. In all other specialities, hospital managements have been seeing an increase in patients over the last few days, out-patients and in-patients, said R. Ravindra, president, Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes’ Association, Karnataka.

Private hospitals were doing only 10% to 20% business during the lockdown. Many had even asked doctors to take pay cuts due to decrease in patient load.

S. Murali, chief of Clinical Services and consultant neurologist at Manipal Hospitals, said patient load has significantly improved since April. However, patients are allowed in the hospital after strict screening procedure, he said. He also said that the respective doctor was given the liberty to decide on non-emergency surgeries based on the clinical condition of the patient. “We run several tests that are part of the surgical risk assessment and in case we feel a COVID-19 test is needed before the surgery, we do that as well in line with the government regulation,” he said.

Ajit Benedict Royan, medical director, HOSMAT Hospital, said many elective surgeries which were postponed are now being conducted. He said that a COVID-19 test is done for all patients who undergo surgery involving general anaesthesia.

Fracture cases on the rise

He said fracture cases, which were almost nil during the lockdown, have increased by 25% as traffic had increased.