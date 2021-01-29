Pvt. hospitals continue to see good turnout

Mangaluru

Turnout of health workers for COVID-19 vaccination continues to be good in Dakshina Kannada and a total of 1,468 of the 2,032 workers received the jab on Thursday.

As many as 280 of the 300 health workers turned up at three vaccination centres at Father Muller College and Hospital, while 285 of the 300 health workers received the jab at the three vaccination centres at K.S. Hegde.

240 health workers were vaccinated at the three centres at A.J. Hospital, 158 at Kastuba Medical College and Hospital in Attavar and 156 health workers at Yenepoya Medical College and Hospital. 152 health workers received the jab at the three centres at KVG Hospital. 85 of 86 health workers got the jab at First Neuro Hospital, 60 at Kanachur Hospital, 37 at Government Wenlock Hospital and 15 at Shrinivas Hospital.

In Udupi, a total of 1,014 of the 1,600 health workers, who were registered, received the vaccination jab on Thursday. So far 10,313 of the 22,103 health workers have received the jab.