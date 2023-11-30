HamberMenu
Pvt. firm employee held for morphing photos of colleagues

November 30, 2023 01:10 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The CCB on Wednesday arrested a 25-year-old private firm employee for allegedly morphing photos of his colleagues and storing them on his mobile phone.

The accused, Aditya Santhosh, employed in a company at Bellandur, was taken into custody after a colleague checked his phone to delete some of her private pictures the accused had clicked. To her shock, she found 13,000 nude pictures of girls and some of them he had morphed with the pictures of his female colleagues.

The victim raised a complaint with the legal team for further action and they in turn filed a complaint with the cybercrime police.

Based on the complaint, the cybercrime police registered a case against Aditya Santhosh and arrested him. The accused has been remanded in judicial custody while the mobile phone has been sent to Forensic Science Laboratory for examination.

