Pvt. firm CEO held on charge of cheating

The Sanjaynagar police arrested a 35-year-old CEO of a technology company for allegedly cheating a city-based hospital. Based on the complaint filed by Parameshwar C.M., owner of the hospital in Mathikere, the police arrested Rajesh Reddy from Visakhapatnam on Monday.
Dr. Parameshwar said the hospital had given a contract to Reddy’s firm to manage digital contracts, websites domain names, and hosting details and passwords of the company’s online documents.
After the contract ended, the hospital sought the return of confidential details, but Reddy misused the data causing loss to the hospital. The company even replaced the contact numbers of doctors with that of its employees to misguide people by telling them that the doctor was not available. Due to this, the hospital incurred losses to the tune of ₹ 60 crore, Dr. Parameshwar said in his complaint.
The police have booked the accused under cheating and criminal breach of trust and efforts are on to track down other accused who are employees of the company and are presently on the run.
