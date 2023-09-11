HamberMenu
PVR INOX comes to Dharwad at Smart City Mall

September 11, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

PVR INOX launched its first multiplex in Dharwad on Monday. It is located on the second floor of the Smart City Mall on the old Pune-Bangalore Road near the Toll Naka.

“The four-screen multiplex offers a new age cinema-going experience with state-of-the-art technology,” said a release.

The multiplex has, in all, a seating capacity of 732 guests inclusive of recliners and is equipped with the best-in-class cinema technologies, including 4K RGB Laser Projection system for razor-sharp visuals, Dolby Atmos for an immersive sound experience and a vibrant 3D view powered by Volfoni Smart Crystal Diamond Solution.

PVR INOX managing director Ajay Bijli spoke at the launch via video conference. He said that PVR INOX has strengthened its foothold in the State with 205 screens in 36 places and continues its expansion in the southern part of India with 546 screens in 97 places.

“Expansion in the south is extremely strategic for us due to passionate audiences possessing a high appetite for movie viewing,” he added.

PVR INOX executive director Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, regional director Rohan Sable, manager Rajendra Singh and Shyama Raibhagi and others were present.

