ADVERTISEMENT

Puttarangashetty predicts Somanna’s rout from both constituencies

April 12, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister and sitting Congress MLA representing Chamarajanagar C. Puttarangashetty has predicted the rout of former Minister V. Somanna from both Chamarajanagar and Varuna Assembly constituencies.

Speaking to reporters in Chamarajanagar, Mr. Puttarangashetty said the Congress party was set to win the elections in both the constituencies.

Mr. Somanna has been chosen as the BJP candidate in Varuna against former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and in Chamarajanagar against Mr. Puttarangashetty.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“In a fight between the Congress and the BJP, the people will vote in favour of the Congress. For, the State had witnessed development during 2013-2018 and not during the BJP rule,” he said.

Asked if the BJP leadership was trying to finish Mr. Somanna’s political career by fielding him from Varuna and Chamarajanagar, Mr. Puttarangashetty said it was possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US