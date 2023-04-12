Puttarangashetty predicts Somanna’s rout from both constituencies

April 12, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - MYSURU

Former Minister and sitting Congress MLA representing Chamarajanagar C. Puttarangashetty has predicted the rout of former Minister V. Somanna from both Chamarajanagar and Varuna Assembly constituencies.

Speaking to reporters in Chamarajanagar, Mr. Puttarangashetty said the Congress party was set to win the elections in both the constituencies.

Mr. Somanna has been chosen as the BJP candidate in Varuna against former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and in Chamarajanagar against Mr. Puttarangashetty.

“In a fight between the Congress and the BJP, the people will vote in favour of the Congress. For, the State had witnessed development during 2013-2018 and not during the BJP rule,” he said.

Asked if the BJP leadership was trying to finish Mr. Somanna’s political career by fielding him from Varuna and Chamarajanagar, Mr. Puttarangashetty said it was possible.