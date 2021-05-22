Put exams on hold, start new semester: Higher Education Minister

A file photo of an on-campus class for degree students in a Bengaluru college.

22 May 2021 00:27 IST

‘Exams can be conducted once COVID-19 cases drop’

With the academic schedule for colleges and universities thrown out of gear owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan has said that educational institutions should begin online classes for the next semester with immediate effect. A circular to this effect was issued on Friday.

Those universities and colleges that have not completed odd semester examinations of undergraduate (UG) programmes should also continue online classes for even semesters (2nd, 4th, 6th, and 8th) as there is a carry-over system in most of the programmes, said Dr. Narayan in a press release on Friday. The examination for odd semesters can be kept on hold and conducted once the number of COVID-19 cases drop.

In some courses such as engineering, where there are some restrictions on the carry-over system, the Minister has directed the Vice-Chancellors/Principals to work out the details in consultation with the Karnataka State Higher Education Council.

However, in universities where odd semester classes are not completed, online classes should be conducted. If the COVID-19 situation does not allow the conduct of the examination, universities should start even semester classes immediately after completion of odd semester classes, stated the release.

The decision on when classes can resume on campus will be taken once the pandemic situation eases.

While the same direction will apply to postgraduate programmes as well, admission to first semester courses has been delayed in most universities and colleges as final year UG examinations have not been conducted. However, private universities have finished conducting exams for students in final year undergraduate courses.

The move has irked students and faculty members who are unsure if they should continue to study for the old or the new semester. “We are stuck in a horrible situation as we also have to study for the old semester examination that can be announced any time. It is utter chaos,” said a second year B.A. student of a government college in Bengaluru.

The Vice-Chancellor of a State-run university acknowledged the problems that students would face but said they had no option but to continue with online classes for the next semester.