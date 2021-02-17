Put aside personal differences, Arun Singh tells Yediyurappa’s critics

BENGALURU

17 February 2021 23:56 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Arun Singh, who is in charge of party affairs in Karnataka, has urged the leaders opposing Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to have a broader perspective and cooperate as the State government was implementing “programmes related to the party’s core ideology”, such as the anti-cow slaughter legislation.

“Mr. Yediyurappa’s government has brought in anti-cow slaughter legislation, which is one of the key aspects of the party’s ideology. It is also taking up various programmes in tune with the party’s ideology. Those opposing him should understand the importance of these programmes and shun personal differences,” Mr. Singh told The Hindu on Wednesday. “It is important to realise that they are being implemented because it is our government here.”

On Yatnal

Responding to senior BJP MLA and former Union Minister Basanagouda Patil Yatnal’s repeated verbal attacks against Mr. Yediyurappa and his family members, Mr. Singh hinted that the party might prefer to ignore the matter. “It is his nature to talk like that. But I want to say that the party workers are used to his criticism and they do not take it seriously. His criticism has lost credence,” Mr. Singh said.

He also said the party leaders and workers should understand the circumstances under which the BJP government was formed in the State. “We did not have majority and hence had to take the support of others, who joined our fold to help form the government,” he said.

He said the Central leadership would not interfere in administration and development works in the State, but depending on feedback from different people, would give suggestions and advice when needed.

On various communities coming out to the streets under the leadership of religious heads seeking reservation, Mr. Singh said, “The religious leaders know that the BJP is the only party that respects saadhus and implements their wishes.” Seeking to downplay the matter of Ministers taking part in the reservation rallies, he said they had participated as a “community welfare measure”.

Hitting back at HDK

Taking exception to former Chief Minister and Janata Dal (S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy’s allegations that the fundraising campaign for building a Ram Mandir at Ayodhya lacked transparency, Mr. Singh said, “Forget the people of the State, even the family members of Mr. Kumaraswamy will not accept such allegations.”