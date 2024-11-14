ADVERTISEMENT

‘Pustaka Goodu’ launched in public places in Humnabad taluk

Published - November 14, 2024 08:09 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The Humnabad taluk panchayat has launched ‘Pustaka Goodu’, an innovative initiative of installing a wooden-shaped bookshelf at public places across Humnabad taluk in Bidar district.

‘Pustaka Goodu’ will be installed in all the 19 gram panchayat offices, bus stands, and primary health centres in Humnabad taluk, Taluk Panchayat executive officer Deepika Naikar told The Hindu on Thursday.

‘Pustaka Goodu’ will ideally contain 50 books, which will be placed near bus stands, PHCs, depending on the availability of place. The officer claimed that Humnabad is the first taluk in the State to install ‘Pustaka Goodu’ on this scale in all the 19 gram panchayats.

The treasure trove has the text of Indian Constitution and also diverse literary works, offering a wide range of books. Besides launching ‘Pustaka Goodu’, the ‘Jnanavruksha’, – a wall mounted wooden tree-shaped bookshelves consisting of over 100 books, has been established at the taluk panchayat office building at Humnabad.

