Push to complete Smart City project works on time

Hassan

24 November 2020 00:51 IST

“Works taken up under Smart City project should be executed within the deadline,” said S. Selvakumar, senior IAS officer, secretary in-charge of Shivamogga district. He held a meeting with officers in Shivamogga on Monday.

The Shivamogga Mahanagara Palike should complete works with the coordination of agencies in charge of power and drinking water supply. “The works should be completed as per the deadline to avoid inconvenience to the public,” he stressed.

Chidanand Vatare, MD, Shivamoga Smart City, said the laying of 132 km-long pipelines had been taken up under the project. So far 85 km of pipeline had been laid.

“Shivamogga stands fourth among the cities selected for the Smart City project in the State and is in the 25th position in the country. As many as 40 projects would be completed by December,” he said.

Dr. Selvakumar told the officers to complete the 15 works related to storm-water drains in the city before March next year.

He further asked them to send a proposal to the State government to hire workers to maintain the parks developed under the project, through an outsourcing agency.