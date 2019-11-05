Push for waste treatment plant at Kesare

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) is favouring an early setting up of the waste treatment plant proposed at Kesare on the outskirts of the city to expand its garbage treatment capacity.

The compost plant at Kesare with a capacity to treat 200 tonnes per day is expected to not only complement the existing waste treatment capacity, but also minimise the carbon footprint left behind by the deployment of a large number of vehicles to transport the garbage generated in the adjoining Narasimharaja Assembly constituency and nearby areas to the plant at J.P. Nagar in another corner of the city.

A large quantity of diesel is burnt to transport several truckloads of garbage from Narasimharaja constituency to J.P. Nagar. “If a compost plant comes up at Kesare in the plot of land belonging to MCC near the sewage treatment plant, a lot of carbon footprint can be reduced”, said MCC’s Health Officer D.G. Nagaraju.

The plant at J.P. Nagar has a capacity to treat only 200 tonnes per day, but receives a whopping 400 tonnes every day.

A population of about 4 lakh people resides in about one lakh houses in the densely populated Narasimharaja constituency and its adjoining areas, generating anywhere between 70 to 80 tonnes of waste every day, said Dr. Nagaraju.

“Instead of transporting the waste all the way to J.P. Nagar, we should create facilities closer and the proposed Kesare plant is ideal”, he said.

Meanwhile, residents of several parts of Narasimharaja constituency have been complaining about the improper disposal of waste.

Large mounds of garbage are a common sight in parts of Rajiv Nagar and adjoining areas along the Outer Ring Road. Locals have also complained of vehicles dumping garbage in an unauthorised manner along the deserted roads in the new layouts along the Outer Ring Road.

A Detailed Project Report (DPR) for ₹20 crore had already been prepared and the project has received government approval, said Dr. Nagaraju adding that the MCC was only waiting for financial aid to start the project.