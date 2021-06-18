Push for problem-based learning method in engineering courses

Experts in the field of education have suggested that the State government consider using the problem-based learning (PBL) method in engineering courses along the lines of the National Education Policy. This suggestion was made at the inaugural session of the ‘Regional Research Symposium on PBL’, a two-day virtual event organised by the Higher Education Council.

The PBL method is aimed at helping students to tackle real-life problems and to motivate them to work together to find solutions. K. Kasturirangan, chairperson of the National Education Policy Drafting Committee, who was the chief guest at the event, said, “It also enables students to experience the aesthetic, emotional, moral, creative, analytical, and other aspects of the situation in a holistic way.”

Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan, who also holds Higher Education portfolio, said the government was committed to facilitating newer learning methods. “Such methods will help reduce the gaps between theoretical knowledge and practical knowledge in higher education courses, including engineering,” he said. He added that educational institutions would be encouraged to collaborate with each other in pursuit of acquiring knowledge and skills.