ADVERTISEMENT

Pursue profession with commitment along with pursuing passion, students told

July 06, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade speaking at the inauguration of Kriva-2023 at SDM College of Physiotherapy in Dharwad recently. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade has urged students to pursue their profession with commitment, along with pursuing their passion.

He was inaugurating a three-day cultural festival, Kriva-2023, organised by SDM College of Physiotherapy in Dharwad recently.

The cultural festival comprises competitions in various performing art forms including music, skit and dance.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Emphasising the need for students to work hard for a better future, he said that commitment towards one’s chosen field will make one perfect and help one excel in it.

Dr. Heggade also elaborated on the achievement of Indian professionals in various sectors at the global level.

Chief guest of the function, Hindustani vocalist Pandit M. Venkatesh Kumar emphasised the need for students to pick up at least one art form during their student days. Learning one art form and making active participation in cultural activities will help students develop their overall personality, he said.

The vocalist also elaborated on the contribution of Dharwad to the field of music and various other arts. He urged students to imbibe the cultural and moral values so that they become more humane.

Vice-Chancellor of SDM University Niranjan Kumar, Executive Director Padmalatha Niranjan, Pro Vice-Chancellors S.K. Joshi and V. Jeevandhar Kumar and others were present.

Principal Sanjay Parmar presented a brief report on the achievements of the college.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US