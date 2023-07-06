Pursue profession with commitment along with pursuing passion, students told

July 06, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade has urged students to pursue their profession with commitment, along with pursuing their passion.

He was inaugurating a three-day cultural festival, Kriva-2023, organised by SDM College of Physiotherapy in Dharwad recently.

The cultural festival comprises competitions in various performing art forms including music, skit and dance.

Emphasising the need for students to work hard for a better future, he said that commitment towards one’s chosen field will make one perfect and help one excel in it.

Dr. Heggade also elaborated on the achievement of Indian professionals in various sectors at the global level.

Chief guest of the function, Hindustani vocalist Pandit M. Venkatesh Kumar emphasised the need for students to pick up at least one art form during their student days. Learning one art form and making active participation in cultural activities will help students develop their overall personality, he said.

The vocalist also elaborated on the contribution of Dharwad to the field of music and various other arts. He urged students to imbibe the cultural and moral values so that they become more humane.

Vice-Chancellor of SDM University Niranjan Kumar, Executive Director Padmalatha Niranjan, Pro Vice-Chancellors S.K. Joshi and V. Jeevandhar Kumar and others were present.

Principal Sanjay Parmar presented a brief report on the achievements of the college.