Pursue education in school and college, not religion: Karnataka Home Minister

Bengaluru

03 February 2022 17:57 IST

‘Inside a school or college compound, students should not wear either hijab or saffron shawls’

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said students should wear uniforms prescribed by school and college managements, and refrain from wearing hijab or saffron shawls in classes.

He directed the police to monitor religious outfits in the coastal districts and take stern action against those who ‘threaten to disturb communal harmony and the country’s unity’.Speaking to mediapersons in Bengaluru on February 3, the Minister said students do not go to schools or colleges to practice their religion. They should go believing that they are ‘children of Bharat Mata’. “Inside a school or college compound, students should not wear either hijab or saffron shawls,” Mr. Jnanendra said.The Minister was responding to a group of Hindu students wearing saffron shawls at a government pre-university college in Kundapur in Udupi district to counter Muslim girls who wearing hijab in a government pre-university college in Udupi.“There are faith-based organisations that seem to have different ideas when it comes to India’s unity. So, I have asked the police to keep an eye on them,” he said.

Religious activities are conducted in churches, mosques and temples. But, in a school or college, students should pursue education, and promote the country’s culture and unity, Mr. Jnanendra said.

Minister for Education B.C. Nagesh maintained that there is a prescribed uniform for government schools, which students should stick to. ₹