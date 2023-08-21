ADVERTISEMENT

Pursue art with devotion: Folk personality

August 21, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami of Suttur Mutt, Nirmalanandanatha Swami of Adichunchangiri Mutt, and other dignitaries at the Bharatanatya Rangapravesha of Ms. Ninaada S Hegde, in Mysuru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Bharatanatya Rangapravesha or Arangetram of Ms. Ninaada S. Hegde was witnessed by the connoisseurs of art at the packed Kalamandira here on Sunday evening.

Among the dignitaries who attended the event include Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami of Suttur Mutt, Nirmalanandanatha Swami of Adichunchangiri Mutt, Mr. Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the scion of erstwhile Mysuru royal family, noted folk personality B. Manjamma Jogathi, MLAs G.T. Deve Gowda and K. Harish Gowda, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, Police Commissioner Ramesh B. and others.

Disciple of Natya Vidushi M. Pankaja Ramakrishnaiah, Ms. Ninaada, who started learning the art at the age of four, performed before the audience for over an hour, showcasing the nuances of the art she learned from her ‘guru’.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In his speech, Mr. Wadiyar said Mysuru is known as a cultural city and it is heartening that the people have continued with the tradition for the city is famous, organising events like Bharatanatya performances that upholds its image.

Folk artist Manjamma Jogathi said, “If the art is pursued with devotion and commitment, then it takes you to greater heights and brings recognition.”

The dignitaries wished Ms. Ninaada, who is the daughter of Assistant Commissioner of Police S.N. Sandesh Kumar and Ms. Deepthi K., for achieving greater proficiency in continuing learning the classical art.

On the occasion, Mr. Lahari Velu, director, Lahari Music Bengaluru; actor and director of Deemayi Centre of Arts Dr. Seetha Kote, and retired professor Chambi Puranik were felicitated. Mr. Sandesh Kumar welcomed the gathering. Mr. A.P. Nagesh of APN Properties, M. Pankaja Ramakrishnaiah, and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US