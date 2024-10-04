The Karnataka government’s four-year-old decision to purchase former Chief Minister S. Nijalingappa’s residence at Chitradurga and convert it into a memorial has been delayed due to a legal issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the former Chief Minister’s grandson, who has got the right over the property, is ready to sell the property to the State Government, officials want all legal heirs to give consent to the deal to avoid legal complications in future.

Following a request by Congress leader Mohan Kondajji, when he was a member of the legislative Council, the State Government decided to purchase Nijalingappa’s house in Chitradurga, conserve it and develop it as a memorial. B.S. Yediyurappa, the Chief Minister at that time, announced the proposal in his budget. Subsequently, an order was issued in October 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government released ₹5 crore to the Deputy Commissioner of Chitradurga to proceed with the purchase. Of that amount, ₹4.18 crore was for purchase of the property at the market value, and the rest for developing it as a memorial.

However, since then, the purchase has not taken place. Nijalingappa, who died in 2000, had nine children. In his will, the veteran Congress leader stated that his son S.N. Kiran Shankar had the right to stay in his property. Now, his grandson S.K. Vinay has the rights over the property.

The transfer of the property and registration was scheduled for June 29, 2022. Vinay, who stays abroad, travelled to Chitradurga to transfer the property. During the registration process, the sub-registrar sought clarity on the ownership, and concluded that registration could not go ahead without a legal opinion.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Even after repeated appeals from the family members, the officers did not bother to clarify the issue and go ahead with the registration. Now the family members have decided not to sell the property to the government. Instead, they will sell the property to private persons,” Mr. Kondajji told The Hindu.

The family had already shifted the furniture that Nijalingappa used to a memorial built at Seebara, on the outskirts of Chitradurga. “They are not interested in pursuing the issue with the government. This shows how the government treats a former Chief Minister who was instrumental in bringing many important projects to the State,” he added.

Legal process

Chitradurga Deputy Commissioner B.T. Venkatesh told The Hindu, “As we are spending government money to purchase the property, we have to be clear about this transaction. The sub-registrar wanted all the legal heirs of Nijalingappa to be present for the registration. Hence, it has been delayed. I have written to the government seeking clarification on the issue.”

S. Nijalingappa participated in the Indian independence movement, and played an important role in the Karnataka Unification movement. He was the fourth Chief Minister of Mysuru State (now Karnataka), serving two terms (1956–1958 and 1962–1968).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.