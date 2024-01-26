Puppeteer to ‘people’s psychiatrist’ to sports icon and social worker, Karnataka’s list of Padma award winners is diverse

January 26, 2024 10:09 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

From a puppeteer and a ‘people’s psychiatrist’ to a specially-abled social worker and a sports icon, the list of Padma award winners from Karnataka is diverse.

World-renowned tennis player, Rohan Machanda Bopanna, who recently became the oldest player in the men’s double category for achieving the World Ranking number 1, took to X and said, “I am extremely grateful to have been conferred the Padma Shri Award. Thank you for the honour and to all those who have supported me through this journey.” He will play in the finals of Australian Open (men’s doubles category) with Matthew Ebden on January 27.

Popularly known as ‘the people’s psychiatrist’, Dr. C. R. Chandrashekhar was conferred the Padma Shri for his contributions in Medicine. The former Deputy Medical Supeintendent at NIMHANS and the present honorary consultant at Samadhana Centre has served the community for over 50 years and has treated over 50,000 patients free of cost. He has also donated ₹1.2 crore towards NIMHANS’s Dementia Care Centre and has willed his houses, land and valuables to NIMHANS. “It is always a joyous occassion to receive an award. It feels good to be recognised by the Union government,” Dr. Chandrashekhar said.

For most of them, it was an unexpected win, and they all hope that the award acts as a catalyst for them to continue their work in their respective fields.

“There was never any expectation of winning an award. We have been doing work to which we are committed and we will continue to do so. This award should be viewed as the vindication of the importance of education and the criticality of the National Education Policy,” said educationist M.K.Sridhar, who was awarded the Padma Shri in the Literature and Education category.

The educationist, who is bound to his wheelchair, is currently the chancellor of Chanakya University in Bengaluru. He is also well known for his role in the Committee for Draft National Education Policy 2019 and Chairman of the Karnataka Committee on Technology Enabled Learning.

Anupama Hosakere, the 59 year old engineer-turned-puppeteer is the Founder – director of Dhaatu Puppet Theatre in the city, has been conferred with many awards including the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi Puraskar, but the Padma Shri (Arts), as she described, “is a hug from mother earth.”

“Receiving the Padma Shri award was a profound and humbling experience for me. I feel a mix of emotions, including gratitude, pride, and a sense of accomplishment. The recognition bestowed by the prestigious award to me is a validation of my contributions to society. It is a moment that symbolises not just my personal achievement but also a recognition of the impact my work has had on the broader community. I hope to serve as a motivation to continue the meaningful endeavours and a reminder of the responsibility that comes with such acclaim,” she told The Hindu.

K. S. Rajanna, the 64-year-old Padma Shri award winner for Social Work, lost his hands and his legs when he was 11 months old after being affected by polio. Not letting it damper his spirits, Mr. Rajanna went on to achieve several feats including becoming the State Commissioner for the Disabled. “As a native of Mandya district, this award is as sweet as eating sugar for me. But this should not just remain as an award but it should aid me further in my social work. There is no political reservation for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and I hope that this award prompts the State and Union government to appoint a PwD as a member of legislative council or the Rajya Sabha. We do not just want sympathy, but the opportunity to excercise our rights,” Mr. Rajanna said.

Apart from his social work, he is also a diploma holder in mechanical engineer and a gold medal winner at paralympics. With his own enterprise, he has provided employment to more than 500 PwDs.

Sitaram Jindal, the founder of Jindal Hospital in Bengaluru, was the only Padma Bhushan winner from Karnataka.

Shashi Soni, the founder of Izmo limited was conferred with the Padma Shri award in the Trade and Industry category, while Somanna, a tribal rights activist from Mysuru and Prema Dhanraj, a plastic surgeon who treats burn victims and is herself a burns victim, also won Padma Shri for their work.

Award winners

Padma Bhushan:

Sitaram Jindal (Trade and industry category) ,

Padma Shri:

Rohan Machanda Bopanna (Sports)

Anupama Hosakere (Arts)

M.K. Sridhar (Literature and Education)

K.S. Rajanna (Social Work)

Somanna (Social Work)

Dr. Chandrashekar Channapatna Rajannachar (Medicine)

Dr. Prema Dhanraj (Medicine)

Shahi Soni (Trade and Industry)

