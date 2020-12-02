Punya Teerth Yatra tour announced

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) has launched the first tourism-special service – post lockdown, for people of Karnataka covering pilgrimage centres.

The service will originate from Tirunelveli and boarding for people of the State will be at Whitefield, Bengaluru on February 6, 2021.

The Punya Teerth Yatra under Bharat Darshan package will cover Puri, Konark, Kolkata, Gaya, Varanasi and Prayagraj and the cost of the tour includes all transportation, food and accommodation. The journey is by sleeper class and accommodation at places of tourist interest will be at dormitories or dharmashalas. There will also be a tour escort on board the train. For details, people of Mysuru can contact the IRCTC office at the city railway station or call 8595931295 or 8595931294.

The cost is ₹9,465 per person and the duration is 9 nights and 10 days.