Puneeth’s last film James being edged out of theatres, say makers

Siddaramaiah blames BJP leaders for promotion of The Kashmir Files

Days after its release on March 17, the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s last film James is allegedly being removed from several theatres across the State to accommodate Hindi film The Kashmir Files and upcoming Telugu film RRR.

James was among the fastest to join the ₹100-crore club, running to packed houses.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah, who met film producer Kishore Pathikonda on Monday night, alleged that the BJP’s elected representatives and workers were pressurising theatres to remove James to accommodate The Kashmir Files.

“If the Chief Minister does not intervene and ensure that James is given justice, we will have to assume that the State Government has also colluded to target the film. I believe the outpouring of grief by the Chief Minister and other BJP members at the death of the actor was genuine, and this is the time to show it,” he said, adding that the Chief Minister announced tax waiver for a Hindi film and it was ironic that a Kannada film was being targeted.

Mr. Pathikonda said despite running to packed houses, several theatres were asking him to reduce the number of shows to accommodate other films, but refused to name them. “I don’t know if these theatre owners are being pressured, and if so, by whom. I only know what they told me,” he said, appealing to exhibitors to support Puneeth’s last film. “We are still in the first week and the film is running to packed houses. I am not asking for any largesse,” he told media persons, and expressed confidence that the issue would be sorted out soon.

The film’s director, Chethan Kumar, said James had an emotional connect which went beyond business considerations and appealed for support.