Karnataka

Puneeth’s fan goes into depression, dies of heart attack

Srikant Ashtagi, a die-hard fan of deceased film star Puneeth Rajkumar, died of a heart attack here on Saturday morning.

It is learnt that the 32-year-old man went into depression after coming to know of the demise of his favourite film star and stopped taking medicine that he was taking for some brain-related ailments.

He was rushed to the Kalaburagi branch of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research after he complained of chest pain. The doctors there declared him dead a few minutes after his admission.

“He appeared to be very healthy and was active in many social activities. As a die-hard fan of Puneeth Rajkumar, he had watched all the star’s films and also reality shows. He was unable to accept the untimely demise of his ‘hero’. After watching news of Puneeth’s death on television channels on Friday, he went into depression and stopped taking medicine,” Yeshwantraya Ashtagi, a relative of the deceased, told The Hindu.


